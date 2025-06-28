Sheets’ HR rallies Padres over Reds, 6-4 Published 10:58 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

CINCINNATI (AP) — Gavin Sheets hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the San Diego Padres rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 on Saturday.

After the Padres were no-hit for eight innings in Friday night’s 8-1 loss, their bats woke up against the Cincinnati bullpen.

Jake Cronenworth took Scott Barlow deep in the sixth for a two-run shot that got San Diego within 4-3. Sheets then made it 6-4 with a 422-foot blast to right-center against Lyon Richardson (0-2).

Bryan Hoeing (1-0) got five outs in relief of Padres starter Randy Vasquez, and Robert Suarez worked the ninth, striking out Spencer Steer — who hit three homers on Friday — with two men on to secure his 23rd save.

Andrew Abbott had another strong start for the Reds, departing with a 4-1 lead after five innings. He allowed Luis Arraez’s homer in the fifth.

Sheets finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and saved a run with a diving catch of Rece Hinds’ liner to left in the fifth.

Before the game, the Reds requested a moment of silence for Hall of Famer Dave Parker, whose death at age 74 was announced Saturday. Parker grew up in Cincinnati and played four seasons for the Reds.

Key moment

Cronenworth’s seventh home run of the season jolted a San Diego offense that had scored just three runs in its previous 25 innings.

Key stat

Abbott threw 102 pitches and lowered his ERA to 1.79, which would lead the NL if he had pitched enough innings to qualify. The left-hander has thrown 80 1/3 innings over 14 starts, and pitchers need one inning pitched per game played by their team to be counted among the leaders. The Reds have played 83 games.

Up next

Padres RHP Stephen Kolek (3-3, 3.95 ERA) opposes Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (5-5, 3.63) as the series concludes Sunday.

Padres 6, Reds 4

San Diego Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Arraez dh 5 1 1 1 Friedl cf 3 0 2 1 Machado 3b 5 0 2 0 McLain 2b 5 1 2 1 Merrill cf 5 1 2 0 De La Cruz ss 3 0 0 0 Tatis rf 5 0 1 0 Steer 1b 5 1 1 0 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 Lux dh 3 0 2 1 Sheets lf 5 1 3 3 Hays ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Johnson lf 0 0 0 0 Stephenson c 3 0 0 1 Iglesias 2b 3 1 1 0 Hinds rf 4 1 1 0 Cronenworth 1b 3 1 1 2 Benson lf 4 0 1 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 Espinal 3b 4 1 1 0 Brooks ph 1 0 0 0 Díaz c 1 0 0 0 Totals 39 6 12 6 Totals 35 4 10 4

San Diego 000 012 300 = 6 Cincinnati 120 010 000 = 4

LOB–San Diego 9, Cincinnati 9. 2B–Sheets 2 (14), Merrill (12), Lux (15). HR–Arraez (4), Cronenworth (7), Sheets (13). SF–Stephenson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Vásquez 4 1-3 9 4 4 2 3 Hoeing W,1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Morejon H,10 1 0 0 0 0 0 Adam H,18 1 0 0 0 0 2 Suarez S,23-25 1 0 0 0 2 2

Cincinnati Abbott 5 7 1 1 2 4 Barlow H,8 1 2 2 2 0 0 Richardson L,0-2 BS,0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 Suter 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Gibaut 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires–Home, Sean Barber; First, John Libka; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, James Hoye.

T–2:53. A–31,380 (43,891).