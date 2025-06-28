School news Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

Newcome named to spring Deans’ List at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Anna Newcome, of Ironton, has been named to the Deans’ List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2024-25 academic year.

Newcome, a senior majoring in environmental science and plant biology, was named to the Dean’s List for the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

Qualification for the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources Deans’ List is a 3.75 grade average based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours.

More than 6,700 students at Nebraska were named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester.