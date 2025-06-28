MJ Wixsom: The luxury of a having a veterinarian Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

It’s easy to take things for granted — running water, reliable electricity, and for many of us, ready access to healthcare.

As a veterinarian, I’m reminded daily how fortunate we are to live in a community where animal medical care is usually just a phone call or a short drive away.

But recently, my work — and my life — have brought me face-to-face with a starkly different reality.

This spring, I traveled to Saipan, a small, beautiful island in the Pacific.

While its turquoise waters and vibrant culture are unforgettable, what truly stays with me is the island’s ongoing struggle: for the last several years, Saipan has had no permanent veterinarian.

Hundreds of pets — and their worried owners — have nowhere to turn when illness or injury strikes.

There are rumors that a new vet might arrive this summer, but nothing is certain.

For now, the community relies on intermittent visits from volunteers and the heroic efforts of local animal advocates, but there is no guarantee of when or if consistent help will return.

I went to Saipan to volunteer with Saipan Cares, a local nonprofit, hoping to fill the gap for just a few weeks.

I packed my stethoscope and surgical tools, but also my scuba gear, thinking I’d find some solace under the waves.

I didn’t realize then how much I’d need it.

While I was there, I received the call that my husband had died. The loss was sudden, shattering, and utterly life-changing.

In the midst of caring for pets with nowhere else to go, I was also trying to find my own footing after my world had shifted.

Even before I landed, I was contacted by Yumi, a dedicated assistant on the island.

She asked if I could perform an amputation and an enucleation (removal of an eye) for two animals in desperate need.

Mike, our practice manager, joined me for a week to help with surgeries and lend a hand wherever needed.

The cases we saw were urgent and often heartbreaking — animals who had waited months (sometimes years) for care that, in the States, would have been routine.

The stories from Saipan are sobering. Imagine your beloved pet falls ill or is injured, but there’s simply no one qualified to help.

No emergency appointments. No walk-in clinics. No after-hours hotline.

For many pet owners on Saipan, this is their daily reality.

Coming home, I found myself noticing all the things we take for granted.

Just recently, we had a walk-in client — a pet and owner we had never seen before — show up at our door.

I wasn’t able to see them, as I had an attorney appointment and estate matters to attend to.

We referred them to another local hospital, assuming their pet would be cared for.

Later, I learned that this client hadn’t been seen anywhere before and the first hospital they tried hadn’t been able to help either.

While waiting at the attorney’s office, I answered questions from a worried pet owner about a dog who had just had puppies and was now in distress.

The prognosis was grim.

Surgery might be lifesaving, but there was no veterinarian available to perform it.

In that moment, I realized how much we rely on the infrastructure we have — and how devastating it is when that safety net isn’t there.

It’s moments like these that make me reflect on the privilege of access.

Here, if one veterinarian isn’t available, there are usually others nearby.

If your pet swallows something it shouldn’t, develops a mysterious rash, or needs a routine check-up, you have options.

Our hospital is AAHA-accredited, meaning we meet over 900 standards for quality care, diagnostics, pharmacy, management and more.

We’re committed to listening to clients, educating them, and advocating for their pets every step of the way.

But in places like Saipan, even the basics are a luxury.

There are no easy referrals, no specialists on call, and sometimes, not even the hope of timely intervention.

Pet owners become their own advocates, researchers and sometimes, reluctant medics.

The heartbreak of watching a beloved animal suffer, simply because help is out of reach, is something no one should have to experience.

So what can we do with this knowledge?

First, we can cultivate gratitude.

The next time you bring your pet in for a wellness check, dental cleaning, or even a nail trim, take a moment to appreciate the network of care that makes it possible.

Recognize the privilege of having access to trained professionals, advanced diagnostics and a pharmacy stocked with the medications your pet might need.

Second, we can support organizations and individuals working to bridge the gap.

Whether it’s through volunteering, donating or simply spreading the word, every effort helps. Non-profits like Saipan Cares rely on visiting professionals and community support to provide lifesaving care where it’s needed most.

If you’re in a position to help, consider reaching out — whether it’s with your time, your resources, or your voice.

Finally, we can advocate for policies and programs that expand access to veterinary care, both at home and abroad.

Rural communities in the U.S. sometimes face similar challenges, with few veterinarians serving vast areas.

Telemedicine, mobile clinics and educational outreach can all play a role in closing the gap.

As I continue to process my own loss and reflect on my time in Saipan, I’m filled with a renewed appreciation for what we have here.

I know I can’t solve every problem or heal every animal in need.

But if I can offer comfort, relief or even just hope to a handful of pets and their owners, it will be worth every mile traveled and every moment of heartache.

The next time you see your veterinarian, or call our office for advice, remember: veterinary care is not something to take for granted.

It’s a vital resource, a lifeline for our animal companions, and a testament to the compassion that ties our communities together.

If you’d like to learn more about my work in Saipan, or ways to support veterinary outreach, please visit our website at www.GuardianAnimal.com or reach out to our team.

Together, we can make a difference — one paw, one tail, one life at a time.

MJ Wixsom, DVM MS is a best-selling Amazon author who practices at Guardian Animal Medical Center in Flatwoods, Ky. GuardianAnimal.com 606-928-6566