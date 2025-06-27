Taste of Ironton rescheduled Published 2:10 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Now on July 29 due to extreme heat, weather forecast

The Taste of Ironton event set for this Saturday has been delayed over concerns of extreme heat and other nasty weather conditions. Instead, it will be held on Tuesday.

“This was a difficult decision, but the safety of our guests, vendors, volunteers, and performers must come first,” said Matthew Delong, chair of Ironton aLive. “With temperatures expected to reach dangerous levels and the threat of storms, we simply cannot move forward with the event as planned.”

Delong gave special thanks to Marye Long, chair of the Events Committee, who played a central role in planning this year’s Taste of Ironton, which makes its return after a six-year absence.

“Marye has put in countless hours to make this event a reality, and while we’re disappointed, we’re also excited for what’s to come,” Delong said. “Our goal is to make sure everyone can enjoy this event safely and comfortably.”

“We’re already planning for the new date and looking forward to an even better turnout,” said Long. “We still have a few vendor spots available. If you’re interested in participating, send us a message through the Taste of Ironton Facebook page.”

The new date for Taste of Ironton will be 5:30–8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 29 and will run in conjunction with the Tuesday Night Concert Series, creating a fun, family friendly evening of food and live music in downtown Ironton.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored. Refunds will also be available for those who cannot attend. Ticket booklets are available for $10 and are available for sale now and at Taste of Ironton.

For updates, follow Ironton aLive and Taste of Ironton on Facebook.