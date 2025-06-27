School news Published 12:00 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Taylor named to University of Alabama Spring 2025 Presidents List

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jones Taylor, of Kitts Hill, was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for Spring Semester 2025.

A total of 14,289 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2025 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

Salzbrun named to MTSU’s Spring 2025 Dean’s List

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University is congratulating 5,986 students who appear on the dean’s list for the Spring 2025 semester, including Raymond Salzbrun, of South Webster.

To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours.

Founded in 1911 as one of three state normal schools for teacher training, Middle Tennessee State University is one of the oldest and largest undergraduate universities in the state of Tennessee.

Ward named to Campbellsville University’s Spring 2025 Dean’s List

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — The academic honors Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 semester has been announced by Dr. Joseph Hopkins, Campbellsville University’s President.

The following student has been named to Campbellsville University’s Dean’s List for Spring 2025:

• Maxwell Ward, of Proctorville.

The academic honors list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The Spring 2025 academic honors list includes 474 named to the Dean’s List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.

Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university that offers over 100 programs including doctoral, master, bachelor, associate and certificate programs.