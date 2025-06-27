Published 1:14 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Brenda Leighty

Brenda Sue Leighty, 77, of South Point, died Sunday, June 22, 2025, at Hope Healthcare, Lehigh Acres, Florida.

She is survived by her husband, Pat Leighty.

The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at First Southern Baptist Church, South Point, with Bro. Ric Frazier officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation will be noon–1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.