UK KDMC holding hiring event for new nurses Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

ASHLAND, Ky. — Those graduating from a nursing program in summer or fall 2025, as well as recent graduates or those with experience are invited to a local hiring event.

UK King’s Daughters is hosting a New Grad Nurse Hiring Event for RNs and LPNs from July 10-11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the King’s Daughters Pavilion, located at 2000 Ashland Dr. in Russell, Kentucky.

Attendees can discover more about the nursing opportunities, nursing leaders, learn about benefits and ask about a free NCLEX review. All applicants will also receive a free gift.

Current job openings and an application can be found at MyKDCareer.com. For more information, contact Amanda Hogge at amanda.hogge@kdmc.kdhs.us or 606-408-0069.