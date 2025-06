Published 10:10 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Boyd Hind

Boyd Hinds, 86, of Ironton, died Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at his home.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Buckeye Cemetery, Franklin Furnace, with Elder Kenny Waller officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Hinds family with arrangements.

