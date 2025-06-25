Sanders’ driving violations cast doubt on Browns’ future Published 12:38 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

There’s an old saying that a leopard can’t change its spots. It looks as though Sanders isn’t changing his spots and that may make him expendable when the Browns get into their training camp in July.

The son of NFL Hall of Fame defensive back and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, the younger Sanders took a major drop in the April NFL draft for reportedly bad interviews.

Sanders was supposedly changing his attitude and making himself look like the player you want as the face of the franchise.

After the past week or two and daily reports every 15 minutes regarding Sanders’ performance in practice to what he ate for breakfast, Sanders might become the poster child for the Ohio State Patrol as a crash test dummy.

Before the draft, Sanders was interviewed by several NFL franchises and the undocumented and anonymous reports were not flattering.

A number of NFL executives from both the AFC and NFC talked about Sanders’ pre-draft interviews.

Almost every coach and/or general manager said Sanders’ interview was underwhelming, with one executive asserting that it was “the worst formal interview” that he had ever been a part of.

And speaking of worst ever, one longtime NFL assistant coach said his time with Sanders was the “worst formal interview I’ve ever been in in my life. He’s so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. But, the biggest thing is he’s not that good.”

Shedeur Sanders created his own problems with his pre-draft interviews and attitude, but he vowed to change once he began competing in the OTAs. But Sanders couldn’t understand what you can and can’t do, and one thing is not to put yourself in a position to be injured. Seriously injured.

On June 5, Sanders drove 91 miles an hour in a 65-mile an hour zone. Then about a week ago, Sanders let the speedometer reach 101 miles an hour in a 60-mile an hour zone in his 2025 Ram TRX at 12:24 a.m.

These incidents have to weigh heavy with the Browns organization which has had its share of driving problems.

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett wrecked his car a couple of years ago. Garrett was was in his Porsche and going 65 in a 45-mph zone and the road was wet from a light rain. Garrett flipped his car and hit a fire hydrant.

Garrett has been stopped seven different times for excessive speeding including once at 105 miles an hour and another time he was clocked at 120 mph.

And least we forget tight end Kellen Winslow II.

Winslow was traveling on a motorcycle at a reported 35 mph in a college parking lot and hit a curb and was thrown from the cycle over the handlebars and was considered fortunate to sustain minor injuries. He was hospitalized.

While the Browns frowned upon the speeding and restless driving by a defensive end and a tight end, they will do more than scowl over a quarterback who is endangering himself.

The immature and irresponsible behavior has been trolled, especially by Shedeur’s own brother Shilo who signed as a defensive back with Tampa Bay.

Doing a bit on a local episode of his Tampa Food Tour on YouTube, Shilo stopped as he came to a crosswalk. Shilo quipped, “I know we out here in Tampa. We got to be careful crossing the street, especially if Shedeur is out there.”

Is it just a good-natured brotherly love jab, or is Shilo upset because he’s fighting for a roster spot as a free agent signing?

Shedeur went in the fifth round as he fell from grace after predictions had him going to a team in the first or second round.

If Sanders continues on this undisciplined path as he battles to win a spot on the Browns’ roster, he might want to give serious consideration to the NASCAR driving school.

Sanders, Coach Kevin Stefanski has a message for you. “Shedeur, start your engine.”

Jim Walker is sports editor of The Ironton Tribune.

NOTE: Jimmy Haslam is not officially trying to take the place of Jerry Jones. It just seems that way.