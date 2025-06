Published 3:03 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Rita Aldridge

Rita Dianne Aldridge, 72, of Ironton, died Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Harbor Healthcare of Ironton.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, with Brother Mike Bevins officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m.–noon Saturday at the funeral home.

