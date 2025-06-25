OHSAA sets winter sports divisional breakdowns
Published 12:33 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025
By Tim Stried
OHSAA Media Director
COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the divisional breakdowns for the upcoming 2025-26 winter sports seasons. Girls and boys basketball divisions are the only new assignments compared to last season, as those two sports are subject to the OHSAA’s competitive balance process and recalculate divisions every season.
Divisional breakdowns remain the same next season for swimming, bowling and boys wrestling, which do not utilize competitive balance and will be in the second year of the two-year base enrollment cycle. Gymnastics, ice hockey and girls wrestling have one division.
Divisional breakdowns for the fall sports were announced on April 27 and May 1.
More about the OHSAA’s competitive balance process is available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Competitive-Balance-Resource-Center
Boys Basketball
Division 5 Boys CB Total
Ironton 169 7 176
Fairland 169 14 183
Wheelersburg 182 2 184
South Point 161 7 168
Coal Grove 144 4 148
Chesapeake 142 2 144
Oak Hill 152 10 162
Minford 156 8 164
McDermott Northwest 155 1 `56
Nelsvonville-York 151 0 151
Wellston 170 9 179
Zane Trace 175 0 175
Alexander 175 1 176
West Union 159 5 164
West Muskingum 170 16 186
Eastern Brown 136 16 152
Martins Ferry 146 6 152
Bellaire 141 21 162
Fort Frye 130 16 146
Lynchburg-Clay 143 2 145
Barnesville 154 0 154
Sugarcreek Garaway 135 9 144
———————
Division 6 Boys CB Total
Rock Hill 139 0 139
Symmes Valley 99 4 103
Lucasville Valley 138 5 143
Portsmouth West 140 1 141
Southeastern 118 14 132
Huntington Ross 137 2 139
Frankfort Adena 124 7 131
Peebles 124 1 125
Belpre 114 0 114
Paint Valley 98 10 108
Reedsville Eastern 97 10 107
Waterford 97 8 105
Beaver Eastern 91 14 105
———————
Division 7 Boys CB Total
Ironton St. Joseph 22 35 57
Green 58 15 73
Ports. Notre Dame 41 21 62
Sciotoville East 36 6 42
New Boston 36 18 54
Portsmouth Clay 66 23 89
South Gallia 72 9 81
Western 90 3 93
Federal Hocking 97 1 98
Manchester 96 1 97
Whiteoak 78 16 94
Newark Catholic 65 28 93
Bishop Rosecrans 84 8 92
Racine Southern 82 2 84
Trimble 82 2 84
Corning Miller 63 21 84
CB — Competitive Balance
———————
Girls Basketball
Division 4 Boys CB Total
South Point 184 14 198
Gallipolis Gallia Acad. 196 11 207
Vinton County 213 1 214
Waverly 215 3 218
Circleville 217 3 220
Greenfield McClain 228 3 231
Hillsboro 227 1 228
Vincent Warren 236 3 239
Jackson 241 1 242
Byesville Meadowbrook 196 3 199
Logan Elm 195 0 195
Fairfield Union 228 4 232
Zanesville Maysville 215 7 222
———————
Division 5 Boys CB Total
Ironton 165 16 181
Fairland 167 0 167
Chesapeake 144 15 159
Rock Hill 166 9 175
Portsmouth 142 1 143
Oak Hill 141 2 143
Wheelersburg1728180
Portsmouth West 125 9 134
Minford 136 9 145
McDermott Northwest 139 16 155
Eastern Brown 131 2 133
North Adams 135 2 137
Huntington Ross 134 2 136
Nelsonville-York 129 7 136
Meigs 140 1 141
Wellston 153 9 162
River Valley 163 2 165
Zane Trace 156 9 165
Piketon 160 2 162
Southeastern 124 23 147
Frankfort Adena 134 0 134
Alexander 170 1 171
West Union 137 1 138
Martins Ferry 171 3 174
New Lexington 180 8 188
———————
Division 6 Boys CB Total
Coal Grove 128 3 131
Lynchburg-Clay 121 1 122
Federal Hocking 104 17 121
Bellaire 109 10 119
Paint Valley 109 10 119
Belpre 111 0 111
Leesburg Fairfield 112 3 115
Beaver Eastern 100 2 102
Lucasville Valley 97 4 103
South Webster 83 15 98
Peebles 95 0 95
Waterford 77 16 93
Sugarcreek Garaway 106 0 106
Ripley 101 15 116
Fort Frye 115 8 123
———————
Division 7 Boys CB Total
Symmes Valley 77 2 79
Green 67 3 69
Ports. Notre Dame 53 14 67
Portsmouth Clay 59 29 88
South Gallia 51 16 67
Manchester 84 1 85
Western 83 1 84
Racne Southern 79 3 82
Whiteoak 67 21 88
Newark Catholic 72 7 70
Trimble 75 2 77
Fairfield Academy 50 21 71
CB — Competitive Balance