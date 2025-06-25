OHSAA sets winter sports divisional breakdowns Published 12:33 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

By Tim Stried

OHSAA Media Director

COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the divisional breakdowns for the upcoming 2025-26 winter sports seasons. Girls and boys basketball divisions are the only new assignments compared to last season, as those two sports are subject to the OHSAA’s competitive balance process and recalculate divisions every season.

Divisional breakdowns remain the same next season for swimming, bowling and boys wrestling, which do not utilize competitive balance and will be in the second year of the two-year base enrollment cycle. Gymnastics, ice hockey and girls wrestling have one division.

Divisional breakdowns for the fall sports were announced on April 27 and May 1.

More about the OHSAA’s competitive balance process is available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Competitive-Balance-Resource-Center

Boys Basketball

Division 5 Boys CB Total

Ironton 169 7 176

Fairland 169 14 183

Wheelersburg 182 2 184

South Point 161 7 168

Coal Grove 144 4 148

Chesapeake 142 2 144

Oak Hill 152 10 162

Minford 156 8 164

McDermott Northwest 155 1 `56

Nelsvonville-York 151 0 151

Wellston 170 9 179

Zane Trace 175 0 175

Alexander 175 1 176

West Union 159 5 164

West Muskingum 170 16 186

Eastern Brown 136 16 152

Martins Ferry 146 6 152

Bellaire 141 21 162

Fort Frye 130 16 146

Lynchburg-Clay 143 2 145

Barnesville 154 0 154

Sugarcreek Garaway 135 9 144

———————

Division 6 Boys CB Total

Rock Hill 139 0 139

Symmes Valley 99 4 103

Lucasville Valley 138 5 143

Portsmouth West 140 1 141

Southeastern 118 14 132

Huntington Ross 137 2 139

Frankfort Adena 124 7 131

Peebles 124 1 125

Belpre 114 0 114

Paint Valley 98 10 108

Reedsville Eastern 97 10 107

Waterford 97 8 105

Beaver Eastern 91 14 105

———————

Division 7 Boys CB Total

Ironton St. Joseph 22 35 57

Green 58 15 73

Ports. Notre Dame 41 21 62

Sciotoville East 36 6 42

New Boston 36 18 54

Portsmouth Clay 66 23 89

South Gallia 72 9 81

Western 90 3 93

Federal Hocking 97 1 98

Manchester 96 1 97

Whiteoak 78 16 94

Newark Catholic 65 28 93

Bishop Rosecrans 84 8 92

Racine Southern 82 2 84

Trimble 82 2 84

Corning Miller 63 21 84

CB — Competitive Balance

———————

Girls Basketball

Division 4 Boys CB Total

South Point 184 14 198

Gallipolis Gallia Acad. 196 11 207

Vinton County 213 1 214

Waverly 215 3 218

Circleville 217 3 220

Greenfield McClain 228 3 231

Hillsboro 227 1 228

Vincent Warren 236 3 239

Jackson 241 1 242

Byesville Meadowbrook 196 3 199

Logan Elm 195 0 195

Fairfield Union 228 4 232

Zanesville Maysville 215 7 222

———————

Division 5 Boys CB Total

Ironton 165 16 181

Fairland 167 0 167

Chesapeake 144 15 159

Rock Hill 166 9 175

Portsmouth 142 1 143

Oak Hill 141 2 143

Wheelersburg1728180

Portsmouth West 125 9 134

Minford 136 9 145

McDermott Northwest 139 16 155

Eastern Brown 131 2 133

North Adams 135 2 137

Huntington Ross 134 2 136

Nelsonville-York 129 7 136

Meigs 140 1 141

Wellston 153 9 162

River Valley 163 2 165

Zane Trace 156 9 165

Piketon 160 2 162

Southeastern 124 23 147

Frankfort Adena 134 0 134

Alexander 170 1 171

West Union 137 1 138

Martins Ferry 171 3 174

New Lexington 180 8 188

———————

Division 6 Boys CB Total

Coal Grove 128 3 131

Lynchburg-Clay 121 1 122

Federal Hocking 104 17 121

Bellaire 109 10 119

Paint Valley 109 10 119

Belpre 111 0 111

Leesburg Fairfield 112 3 115

Beaver Eastern 100 2 102

Lucasville Valley 97 4 103

South Webster 83 15 98

Peebles 95 0 95

Waterford 77 16 93

Sugarcreek Garaway 106 0 106

Ripley 101 15 116

Fort Frye 115 8 123

———————

Division 7 Boys CB Total

Symmes Valley 77 2 79

Green 67 3 69

Ports. Notre Dame 53 14 67

Portsmouth Clay 59 29 88

South Gallia 51 16 67

Manchester 84 1 85

Western 83 1 84

Racne Southern 79 3 82

Whiteoak 67 21 88

Newark Catholic 72 7 70

Trimble 75 2 77

Fairfield Academy 50 21 71

CB — Competitive Balance