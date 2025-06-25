Published 12:19 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Edith Austin

Edith Louise (McConnell) Austin, 75, of Ironton, died Friday, June 20, 2025, at her residence.

Funeral service will be 4:30 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St. Ironton, with District Elder, J.D. Crockrel officiating. Burial will follow on Monday in Chapel Hills Memory Gardens in Jacksonville, Florida.

Visitation will be 3:30–4:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to assist the family in their time of need.

