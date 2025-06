Published 2:34 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Candy Roby

Candy Lee Roby, 76, of Chesapeake, died Tuesday June 24, 2025, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband Phillip Roby.

Funeral services will be noon on Friday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–noon Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.