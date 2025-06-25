8 female athletes file appeal on Big Ten antitrust settlement Published 12:39 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

UNDATED (AP) — Eight female athletes have filed an appeal of a landmark NCAA antitrust settlement. They argue that women would not receive their fair share of $2.7 billion in back pay for athletes who were barred from making money off their name, image and likeness. U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken approved the settlement last week.

The athletes who appealed the settlement Wednesday competed in soccer, volleyball and track.

An attorney representing the women says the settlement violates Title IX, the federal law that bans sex-based discrimination in education. The attorney says female athletes are being deprived of $1.1 billion.

Email newsletter signup

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The $2.8 billion NCAA antitrust settlement is going to bring changes to hundreds of schools across the country.

Smaller athletic programs at places like Florida International and St. Bonaventure aren’t necessarily worried winning about a head-to-head fight with bigger schools over top players.

The priority has become survival and finding a balance between athletic ambition and financial sustainability.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kostas Zaltos won the NCAA hammer throw and fellow Greek thrower Angelos Mantzouranis was second to help Minnesota take the Day 1 lead at the outdoor track and field championships Wednesday.

Zaltos and Mantzouranis are the first teammates to go 1-2 in the NCAA hammer throw since Virginia Tech did it in 2011. Zaltos won with a throw of 256 feet, 2 inches in the fourth round to become the first Minnesota outdoor champion since 2018 and just the third since 1971. New Mexico also went 1-2 in the 10,000 meters when freshman Ishmael Kipkurui beat defending champion Habtom Samuel with a time of 29 minutes, 7.70 seconds.

Minnesota had 23 points, with New Mexico and Florida tied for second at 18.

UNDATED (AP) — Now that the NCAA has taken care of its business, its president wants Congress to deliver.

NCAA President Charlie Baker. long a proponent of federal legislation to lock in some of the seismic changes hitting college sports, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that draft legislation circulating in Washington is what the association has been asking for. Now, it’s simply a matter of passing it.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Online abuse related to sports betting decreased during the NCAA’s March Madness basketball tournaments compared with the prior year. But the NCAA says people involved in the competition still received more than 3,000 threatening messages.

The NCAA hired Signify Group to monitor messages directed at athletes, coaches, game officials, selection committee members and others with official roles in the tournament.

Signify used both artificial intelligence and human analysts to confirm the threats and, when necessary, report them to law enforcement.

Overall, the NCAA says abuse related to sports betting was down 23%. Both the men’s and women’s tournaments had relatively few major upsets.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — College basketball coaches will be able to challenge officials’ calls next season for the first time, and the NCAA also said there is “positive momentum” toward switching the men’s game from halves to quarters.

The NCAA announced several minor rule changes Tuesday that affect both men’s and women’s basketball.

In the men’s game, coaches will be able to challenge out-of-bounds calls, basket interference or goaltending, and whether a secondary defender was in the restricted area. Coaches will get at least one challenge per game but must have a timeout to use one.

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Lee Corso’s final headgear pick on “College GameDay” will be on the campus where it all started. ESPN’s iconic show will begin its 39th season at Ohio State before the defending national champion Buckeyes host the Texas Longhorns on Aug. 30.

Corso, who turns 90 in August, announced earlier this year that his final show would be on the opening week of the season.

Corso began his popular headgear segment on Oct. 5, 1996, before Ohio State faced Penn State. Since then, he has gone 286-144 in 430 selections.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Women’s College World Series has set viewership and attendance records. ESPN says in a news release that the average of 1.3 million viewers across 15 games on ESPN platforms was the most-watched World Series ever.

Game 3 of the championship series was ESPN’s most watched NCAA softball game of all time with 2.4 million viewers. Games 1 and 2 both set records with 2.1 million viewers each. Oklahoma City’s Devon Field, the site that will host softball at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, hosted the most attended World Series ever with a session average of 11,978.