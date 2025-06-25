4-H hosts Cloverbud Fun Day Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Volunteer Leslie Kerns instructs children in a game at the 4-H Cloverbud Camp at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Rome Township on Thursday. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune) 2/4 Swipe or click to see more A 4-H Cloverbud Camp took place at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Rome Township on Thursday. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune) 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Children play at the 4-H Cloverbud Camp at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Rome Township on Thursday. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune) 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Children play rock, paper, scissors as part of a game at the 4-H Cloverbud Camp at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Rome Township on Thursday. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

ROME TOWNSHIP — With the Lawrence County Fair just mere weeks away, the county’s 4-H and FFA programs hosted an event on Thursday for their youngest members.

A 4-H Cloverbud Fun Day took place at the county fairgrounds, located in Rome Township.

Rachael Fraley, 4-H coordinator for the county through the Ohio State University extension office, said about 50 children and family members took part in the event, which served those in kindergarten through second grades.

Fraley said these are students who are too young to show animals at the fair and the event gave them a chance to see what 4-H has to offer.

Fraley said the event was conceived by Morgan Klaiber and Kayla Suiter, along with committee members Cathy Gosselin, Shelley Pinkerman, Leslie Kerns and Jessie Newman, and was assisted by 4-H teen leaders and community volunteers.

Klaiber said the event gave the Cloverbuds a chance to connect with other members and get to know the fair community.

The event featured games, crafts and tie dye workshop, in which Cloverbuds created a shirt based on the rainbow theme of the day, and a meal was provided to families.

The Lawrence County Fair will run from July 7-12 at the fairgrounds.