2025 NBA Top Draft Selection Candidates Published 12:26 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The two-day NBA draft begins June 25 at the home of the Brooklyn Nets.

Duke freshman forward Cooper Flagg has long been projected to be the No. 1 overall pick.

That picks is owned by the Dallas Mavericks, a boost for a franchise after its shocking trade of star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Flagg was named AP men’s college basketball national player of the year and headlines a lengthy list of “one-and-done” top prospects who entered the draft after a lone college season.

That includes the Rutgers duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe, Texas’ Tre Johnson and Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears.

The Brooklyn Nets have a league-high four first-round picks, the first coming at No. 8. The Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards each have a pair of first-round picks after ranking as the league’s two worst teams. Another team to watch is the San Antonio Spurs, who have the second and 14th picks as they build around 7-foot-3 rising French star Victor Wembanyama. And then there’s the Oklahoma City Thunder, who won a league-best 68 games and reached the NBA Finals. They’ve got two first-round picks, the first at 15th, to strengthen an already deep roster.

FIND YOUR STATE: THE 36 PLAYERS MOST LIKELY TO BE DRAFTED IN THE FIRST ROUND

This list includes where players competed in college, their high schools and their hometowns listed by their college teams, as well as previous team and nationality for international prospects.

ALABAMA

Johni Broome, forward at Auburn

ARIZONA

Carter Bryant, forward at Arizona

CALIFORNIA

Carter Bryant, hometown is Riverside; forward at Arizona

Cedric Coward, hometown is Fresno; guard at Washington State

Maxime Raynaud, center at Stanford

COLORADO

Nique Clifford, hometown is Colorado Springs; guard at Colorado State

Jase Richardson, hometown is Denver; guard at Michigan State

CONNECTICUT

Liam McNeeley, forward at UConn

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Thomas Sorber, center at Georgetown

FLORIDA

Johni Broome, hometown is Plant City; forward at Auburn

Walter Clayton Jr., hometown is Lake Wales; guard at Florida

Asa Newell, hometown is Destin; forward/center at Georgia

GEORGIA

Asa Newell, forward/center at Georgia

ILLINOIS

Jeremiah Fears, hometown is Joliet; guard at Oklahoma

Kasparas Jakucionis, guard/forward at Illinois

Will Riley, guard/forward at Illinois

Danny Wolf, hometown is Glencoe; forward/center at Michigan

MAINE

Cooper Flagg, hometown is Newport; forward at Duke

MARYLAND

Derik Queen, hometown is Baltimore; center at Maryland

MICHIGAN

Jase Richardson, guard at Michigan State

Danny Wolf, forward/center at Michigan

MISSOURI

Ryan Kalkbrenner, hometown is Florissant; center at Creighton

NEBRASKA

Ryan Kalkbrenner, center at Creighton

NEW JERSEY

Dylan Harper, hometown is Franklin Lakes; guard at Rutgers

Ace Bailey, forward at Rutgers

Rasheer Fleming, hometown is Camden; forward/center at Saint Joseph’s

Thomas Sorber, hometown is Trenton; center at Georgetown

NORTH CAROLINA

Cooper Flagg, forward at Duke

Kon Knueppel, forward at Duke

Khaman Maluach, center at Duke

Drake Powell, hometown is Pittsboro; guard/forward at North Carolina

OKLAHOMA

Jeremiah Fears, guard at Oklahoma

PENNSYLVANIA

Rasheer Fleming, forward/center at Saint Joseph’s

Yanic Konan Niederhauser, forward/center at Penn State

SOUTH CAROLINA

Collin Murray-Boyles, hometown is Columbia; forward at South Carolina

TENNESSEE

Ace Bailey, hometown is Chattanooga; forward at Rutgers

Kam Jones, hometown is Memphis; guard at Marquette

TEXAS

VJ Edgecombe, guard at Baylor

Tre Johnson, hometown is Garland; guard at Texas

Liam McNeeley, hometown is Richardson; forward at UConn

UTAH

Egor Demin, guard/forward at BYU

WASHINGTON

Cedric Coward, guard at Washington State

WISCONSIN

Kam Jones, guard at Marquette

Kon Knueppel, hometown is Milwaukee; forward at Duke

INTERNATIONAL

Joan Beringer, from France; center at Cedevita Olimpija in Slovenia

Egor Demin, hometown is Moscow, Russia; guard/forward at BYU

VJ Edgecombe, hometown is Bimini, Bahamas; guard at Baylor

Noa Essengue, from France; forward at Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany

Hugo Gonzalez, from Spain; guard/forward at Real Madrid in Spain

Kasparas Jakucionis, hometown is Vilnius, Lithuania; guard/forward at Illinois

Khaman Maluach, hometown is Rumbek, South Sudan; center at Duke

Yanic Konan Niederhauser, hometown is Fraschels, Switzerland; forward/center at Penn State

Noah Penda, from France; forward at Le Mans Sarthe Basket in France

Maxime Raynaud, hometown is Paris, France; center at Stanford

Will Riley, hometown is Kitchener, Ontario, Canada; guard/forward at Illinois

Ben Saraf, from Israel; guard at Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany

Nolan Traore, from France; guard at Saint-Quentin BB in France

Hansen Yang, from China; center at Qindgao in China