Published 11:22 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Vickie Pyles

Vickie Pyles, 87, of South Point, died Sunday, June 22, 2025, at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. “Les” Pyles.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Plymale Cemetery, Shoals, West Virginia.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.