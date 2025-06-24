School News Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Two Ironton High School students get scholarship

The Frances Washington Educational Memorial Scholarship was awarded to two recipients, Kennedi Greene and Payton Justice, at the Ironton High School graduation ceremony on May 25.

Both received $1,000 each to further their college education.

The Progressive Women’s Civic Club and sponsors wish them luck on their journey.

June 30 deadline to apply for ACTC medical assisting program

ASHLAND, Ky. – The Medical Assisting program at Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) is currently accepting applications for the fall 2025 cohort.

The deadline to apply is June 30.

The program provides students with the opportunity to become a multi-skilled professional and essential member of the health care team as a medical assistant by earning their certificate in only 10 months.

With classes held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the program prepares students for both clinical and administrative roles in a variety of healthcare settings.

Program graduates are employed in physicians’ offices, clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, outpatient care facilities, medical laboratories or in chiropractic, osteopathic, ophthalmic or other health related offices.

By bridging the gap between doctor and patient, medical assistants take on multiple responsibilities that contribute to a fast-paced career.

For more information, contact program coordinator Kellie Cyrus at kellie.cyrus@kctcs.edu.