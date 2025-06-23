Taste of Ironton returns Published 12:00 am Monday, June 23, 2025

Will feature 13 restaurants, food vendors

After a couple years off, Taste of Ironton returns next weekend.

It will be held in the parking lot next to the Farmers Market on Second Street in Ironton from

11 a.m.–2 p.m. The last one was held in 2019.

The idea to bring back Taste of Ironton came from a mega mixer held by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ironton.

“There were a lot of organizations there,” said Marye Long, Ironton aLive’s co-chair, coordinator of Taste of Ironton. Kiwanis member and Ironton Tribune advertising representative. “We were mixing and mingling and Taste of Ironton came up. People showed interest in bringing it back. We didn’t have very much time, but (Ironton aLive) decided ‘Let’s do it. We can do that.’”

Long got in contact with Ironton restaurants, bakeries and food trucks and 13 will be at Taste of Ironton to show off their best items.

“At the moment, we have McDonald’s coming, we have Koun’s Korner, Drifters, they are brand new and right there on Third Street. We also have Patties and Pints, the Armory, Frisch’s Big Boy, just to name a few,” Long said. “The ones I have talked to, they are very excited, especially when it is a free event for them. Ironton aLive just wants to showcase them.”

The goal of Ironton aLive is to bring people to downtown Ironton to shop at local businesses and have such events as the Farmers Market, the Tuesday Night Concert series, as well as Shop Local in the fall.

“We have a beautiful city and community and we want showcase what we have here,” Long said.

Ticket booklets are available for $10 and are available for sale now and at the event.

“Each booklet gives you eight sample tickets and one people’s choice ticket,” Long said. “You get to go through the event, look at all the delicious food, choose what you want with the tickets and then vote for the people’s choice for which restaurant or vendor has the best.”

She said she can’t wait for the community to come out for Taste of Ironton.

“And it is family friendly, so bring the kids,” Long said.