Published 1:43 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Susan Roberts

Susan Darlene Roberts, 78, of Ironton, died Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Roberts.

A Funeral Mass was Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.