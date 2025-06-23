Published 3:44 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Sandra Stewart

Sandra Jean (Kelley) Stewart, 81, of Ironton, died Friday, June 20, 2025, at the Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, KY.

A graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, Section B.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Community Hospice, 2330 Pollard Drive, Ashland, KY 41101.

To make online condolences to the Stewart family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.