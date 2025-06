Published 1:43 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Rhoda Hughes

Rhoda Elizabeth Denise Hughes, 67, of Proctorville, died Friday, June 20, 22025 at home.

There will be no services.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.