Olivia Fosson, of Kitts Hill, crowned Miss Ohio Published 3:49 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Will compete in Miss America pageant in September

The second time was the charm for Kitts Hill’s Olivia Fosson on Saturday when she was crowned Miss Ohio for 2025. She was the runner up for Miss Ohio last year.

Fosson, who entered the competition as Miss Clayland, sang “The Jewel Song” from the opera “Faust” as her talent at the Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield.

Email newsletter signup

Her win means the Lawrence Countian will represent Ohio at Miss America pageant in Orlando, Florida on Sept. 2-7.

The finals of that event will be streamed on the Miss America Youtube channel on Sept. 7.

Fosson, who is the daughter of Ervy and Debby Fosson, was one of 28 women who took part in the Miss Ohio pageant, held in Masfield.

Brittney Putman, of Grove City, who entered as Miss Portsmouth, was the third-place runner up.

Fosson will be returning to Lawrence County on July 7, when she will take part in the opening ceremonies of this year’s Lawrence County Fair.