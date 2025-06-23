Lawrence students earn scholarships (WITH GALLERY)
Published 12:00 am Monday, June 23, 2025
Lawrence County graduates were among 46 scholarships, totaling $81,250, that have been presented to young men and women from funds at the Foundation for the Tri-State Community, Inc., according to Foundation CEO Kathryn Lamp.
The 2025 Ohio scholarship recipients for Lawrence County are:
• From Chesapeake High School, the recipient of the Edith A. Woodard Scholarship is Violet Gilcher.
• From Ironton High School, the recipient of the Boys and Girls Club of Ironton Scholarship is Elijah Posch; the recipient for the Dick Griffith Scholarship is Elijah Ford.
• From South Point High School, the recipient of the Ironton Area Kiwanis Club Scholarship is Bindi Staley; the recipient of the Tara Layne Odishoo Scholarship is Josie Kidd; the recipient of the Jan Keatley Scholarship is Braelyn Maye.
• From St. Joseph High School (Ironton), the recipient of the LP-JOMAR Scholarship is Mackenzie Wilds; the recipient of the Jane McConnell Memorial Scholarship is Mia Weber; the recipient of the Matthews Family Scholarship is Landon Rowe.
• From Symmes Valley High School, the recipient of the Lowell and Dorothy Gornall Viking I Scholarship is Cara Gorby; the recipient of the Gornall Viking III Scholarship is Carleigh Wells.