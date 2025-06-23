Lawrence students earn scholarships (WITH GALLERY)

Published 12:00 am Monday, June 23, 2025

By Staff Reports

1/7
Bindi Staley

Lawrence County graduates were among 46 scholarships, totaling $81,250, that have been presented to young men and women from funds at the Foundation for the Tri-State Community, Inc., according to Foundation CEO Kathryn Lamp.

The 2025 Ohio scholarship recipients for Lawrence County are: 

• From Chesapeake High School, the  recipient of the Edith A. Woodard Scholarship is Violet Gilcher.

Email newsletter signup

• From Ironton High School, the recipient of the Boys and Girls Club of Ironton Scholarship is Elijah Posch; the recipient for the Dick Griffith Scholarship is Elijah Ford.

• From South Point High School, the recipient of the Ironton Area Kiwanis Club Scholarship is Bindi Staley; the recipient of the Tara Layne Odishoo Scholarship is Josie Kidd; the recipient of the Jan Keatley Scholarship is Braelyn Maye.

• From St. Joseph High School (Ironton), the recipient of the LP-JOMAR Scholarship is Mackenzie Wilds; the recipient of the Jane McConnell Memorial Scholarship is Mia Weber; the recipient of the Matthews Family Scholarship is Landon Rowe.

• From Symmes Valley High School, the recipient of the Lowell and Dorothy Gornall Viking I Scholarship is Cara Gorby; the recipient of the Gornall Viking III Scholarship is Carleigh Wells.

You Might Like

Print Article

  • Polls

    How closely are you following the U.S. Senate race in Ohio?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections