Lawrence students earn scholarships (WITH GALLERY) Published 12:00 am Monday, June 23, 2025

1/7 Swipe or click to see more Bindi Staley 2/7 Swipe or click to see more Carleigh Wells 3/7 Swipe or click to see more Elijah Ford 4/7 Swipe or click to see more Elijah Posche 5/7 Swipe or click to see more Josie Kidd 6/7 Swipe or click to see more Landon Rowe 7/7 Swipe or click to see more Mia Weber

Lawrence County graduates were among 46 scholarships, totaling $81,250, that have been presented to young men and women from funds at the Foundation for the Tri-State Community, Inc., according to Foundation CEO Kathryn Lamp.

The 2025 Ohio scholarship recipients for Lawrence County are:

• From Chesapeake High School, the recipient of the Edith A. Woodard Scholarship is Violet Gilcher.

Email newsletter signup

• From Ironton High School, the recipient of the Boys and Girls Club of Ironton Scholarship is Elijah Posch; the recipient for the Dick Griffith Scholarship is Elijah Ford.

• From South Point High School, the recipient of the Ironton Area Kiwanis Club Scholarship is Bindi Staley; the recipient of the Tara Layne Odishoo Scholarship is Josie Kidd; the recipient of the Jan Keatley Scholarship is Braelyn Maye.

• From St. Joseph High School (Ironton), the recipient of the LP-JOMAR Scholarship is Mackenzie Wilds; the recipient of the Jane McConnell Memorial Scholarship is Mia Weber; the recipient of the Matthews Family Scholarship is Landon Rowe.

• From Symmes Valley High School, the recipient of the Lowell and Dorothy Gornall Viking I Scholarship is Cara Gorby; the recipient of the Gornall Viking III Scholarship is Carleigh Wells.