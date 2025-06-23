Published 1:44 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

David Allen

Aug. 6, 1943–June 21, 2025

David Michael Allen, 81 of South Point, passed away on June 21, 2025, at Ashland Community Hospice surrounded by family.

David was born on Aug. 6, 1943, in Ashland, Kentucky as the only child to Sarah E. (Sturgill) Allen and Henry J. Allen.

David is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Virginia L. (Myers) Allen; three sons, David (Samantha) Michael Allen II, Richard (Gina) Todd Allen, Joseph Shawn Allen; six grandchildren, Nic (Melissa) Allen, Cody (Lauren) Allen, Macy (Timmy) Sublett, Max (Bethany) Allen, Sara E. Allen, Mathew Allen; great-grandchildren, Rayden Sublett, Wyatt Allen, Ella Allen Morgan Allen, Evelyn Allen; and daughter-in-law, Leigh Naegele Allen.

David was known for telling the best stories. He loved to reminisce and share memories that always brought laughter to any gathering.

He was a member of the South Point Masonic Lodge for over 40 years and a member of the El Hasa Shriners of Ashland, Kentucky.

David worked as a machinist with a wealth of knowledge and skill he used until just before his passing.

David loved his family so dearly and was cherished by them in return. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home on Wednesday and a committal service will be at Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel in Ashland at noon Wednesday with Greg Lunsford officiating.