Achievement Day winners named Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 22, 2025

The Lawrence County Homemakers have announced the winners of their annual Achievement Day event.

The event brings together the county’s three homemaker clubs – Ensee, Southside and Ohio Valley, and awards are presented for their works for the past year.

Best of Show was awarded to Carol Wright, for her work in the category of Quilts – Hand Quilted.

Individual category awards are as follows:

• Hand Stitchery – first place – Barbara Bayless, second place – Carol Wright, third place – Nancy Gardner

• Fiber Arts – second place – Wanda Crowe

• Quilts (Hand Quilted) – first place – Carol Wright

• Quilts (Hand Quilted) (Crib Size) – second place – Dorsey Conwell

• Quilts (Machine Quilted) second place – Brenda Heffner

• Wall Hangings first place – Carol Wright

• Pillows – second place – Carol Wright

• Decorated Sweatshirts – first place – Joyce Eastham

• Paintings – second place – Wanda Crowe

• Scrap Booking – first place – Anita Quisenberry

• Paper arts (Cardmaking) first place – Anita Quisenberry

• Flower Arrangements – first place -Myrtle Turley, second place – Wanda Crowe

• Up Cycling – first place – Carol Wright, second place – Wanda Crowe

• Diamond Art – first place – Carol Carter

• Miscellaneous Articles – first place – Brenda Heffner, second place – Wanda Crowe, third place – Anita Quisenberry

• Wreaths – first place – Wanda Crowe.