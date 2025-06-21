Up for adoption (WITH GALLERY) Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

The Lawrence County Animal Shelter is at heavy capacity and there are numerous dogs and cats in need of a home.

Jessica Malone, the shelter’s new poundkeeper, and Courtney Wilson, a summer youth worker at the facility, gave The Tribune a tour and introduced several of the shelter’s residents:

MONTY: Monty is a four-year-old female pit mix. “She’s good with other dogs and good with cats and likes to hug,” Wilson said.

SCOOBY: Scooby, a male mix, is the longest current resident at the shelter. “He is high energy,” Malone said. “He likes treats and he likes toys.”

JEKYLL AND HYDE: Jekyll and Hyde are a bonded pair, both four years old. Malone said Jekyll is the more outgoing of the two, while Hyde is more shy, though she said both are affectionate and well behaved.

SHEBA: Sheba is six months old, and was found, abandoned, in a crate on the highway, Wilson said. She has been at the shelter only a short time. “She gets along well with other dogs,” Wilson said.

The shelter also has many cats up for adoption, both in the indoor Cat Manor, and outside, in the newly-built Catio for barn cats.

The cost for dog adoption is $60, while cats are $25 (and two for $30). Barn cats are $10, Malone said.

The Lawrence County Animal Shelter is located at 1302 Adams lane in Ironton and is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.