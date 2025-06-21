Shelter asks public to purchase dog tags Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Funds go to facility’s operation

The public is being asked to purchase dog tags, as the funds help to contribute to the operation of the Lawrence County Animal Shelter.

“It is the law in Ohio and it directly funds our local shelter,” shelter director Denise Paulus said. “A simple tag helps keep dogs safe, gets lost pets home faster, and supports shelter care. Let’s work together and spread the word, because every dog deserves protection and every shelter needs support.”

Paulus says that the need for the shelter is greater than ever and they are at a high capacity, with numerous dogs and cats being dropped off and in need of adoption.

Paulus said “the days of door-to-door outreach are fading fast” when it comes to dog license sales.

“With ring cameras, safety concerns, and changing habits, most people simply don’t answer their doors anymore,” she said. “The idea of knocking door to door to remind residents in Lawrence County to purchase their Ohio dog license is no longer effective or safe.”

She said studies show that less than 3 percent of households respond to door-to-door contact today.

“People are skeptical, cautious, and more likely to connect online than at their front porch,” she said.

Paulus said the shelter, a no kill facility, is shifting our focus to “smarter outreach” through social media, community events and digital campaigns.

“There has only been 5,010 dog license sold in Lawrence County for 2025 and we need your help,” she said. “ Please make sure your dog is licensed yearly.”

More information on purchasing tags can be found at www.doglicenses.us/OH/Lawrence.