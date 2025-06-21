Pallante, Cardinals down Reds 6-1 Published 6:56 pm Saturday, June 21, 2025

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andre Pallante allowed two hits in six shutout innings and the St. Louis Cardinals used a five-run eighth inning to beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 on Friday night.

Pallante (5-3) allowed a walk and a second-inning single to Matt McLain before leaving with a 1-0 lead after a broken-bat single by Elly De La Cruz to begin the seventh. Phil Maton got three outs to end it.

St. Louis scored five runs off relievers Scott Barlow, Taylor Rogers and Tony Santillan — who retired one batter each. Masyn Winn drove in the first run with a single off Rogers and Lars Nootbaar’s single off Santillan capped the rally after a two-out throwing error by Gavin Lux led to two runs.

Brendan Donovan reached on a fielder’s choice, took third on a Winn double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Alec Burleson to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead in the third against Reds starter Brady Singer (7-5).

Singer allowed one run on four hits and a walk in six innings, striking out seven and retiring his final nine batters.

Santiago Espinal singled leading off the eighth against John King and scored on a throwing error by Jordan Walker on Jose Trevino’s double to right field for the Reds’ run.

Thomas Saggese, was called up from Triple-A Memphis before the game, hit the grounder that Lux threw away. He replaced catcher Iván Herrera, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Cincinnati is 59-101 since 2006 at Busch Stadium.

Key moment

In the seventh, Maton got Tyler Stephenson to hit into a double play on his first pitch before striking out Spencer Steer swinging.

Key stat

Pallante entered with a 5-2 record and 2.18 ERA in six starts and 16 appearances against Cincinnati — tied with Harry Brecheen for the fourth-lowest ERA by a Cardinals pitcher against the Reds.

Up next

Reds LHP Wade Miley (1-0, 6.75) was set to start Saturday against RHP Sonny Gray (7-2, 3.84).

Cardinals 6, Reds 1

Cincinnati St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Friedl cf 4 0 0 0 Donovan 2b 3 2 0 0 Lux 3b 4 0 0 0 Winn ss 5 1 2 1 De La Cruz ss 4 0 1 0 Burleson 1b 4 0 1 1 Stephenson dh 3 0 0 0 Gorman 3b 2 1 0 1 Steer 1b 4 0 0 0 Saggese dh 4 0 1 0 Benson lf 2 0 0 0 Nootbaar lf 4 0 2 1 Espinal ph-lf 2 1 1 0 Walker rf 4 0 0 0 Trevino c 2 0 1 0 Pagés c 3 1 1 0 Fraley rf 2 0 0 0 Scott cf 2 1 0 0 Joe ph-rf 1 0 0 0 McLain 2b 2 0 1 0 Totals 30 1 4 0 Totals 31 6 7 4

Cincinnati 000 000 010 — 1 St. Louis 001 000 50x — 6

E–Lux (3), Donovan (2), Walker (1). DP–Cincinnati 0, St. Louis 1. LOB–Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 9. 2B–Trevino (16), Burleson (11), Winn (13), Nootbaar (13). SB–Scott (21). SF–Burleson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Singer L,7-5 6 4 1 1 1 7 Barlow 1-3 0 2 2 1 0 Rogers 1-3 1 3 0 2 1 Santillan 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Phillips 1 1 0 0 1 2

St. Louis Pallante W,5-3 6 2 0 0 1 4 Maton H,15 1 0 0 0 0 1 King 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Romero 1 0 0 0 0 1 O’Brien 2-3 0 0 0 1 2

Pallante pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Romero pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP–Singer (Scott), Barlow (Scott).

Umpires–Home, Dan Iassogna; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Adam Beck.

T–2:44. A–35,334 (44,494).