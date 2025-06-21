Doug Johnson: Jonah and a burned-out bulb Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

There are many people who spend a great amount of their time trying to accumulate earthly wealth, yet they pass by the greatest treasure of all.

In 1923, some of the world’s most successful financiers met at the Edgewater Beach Hotel in Chicago.

Present were the president of the largest independent steel company, the president of the largest utility company, the greatest wheat speculator, the president of the New York Stock Exchange, a member of the cabinet of the president of the United States, the greatest “bear” on Wall Street, the president of the Bank of International Settlements, and the head of the world’s greatest monopoly.

These eight men together controlled more wealth than the United States Treasury.

Success stories of these men had been featured in magazines and books for many years.

However, the latter end of their lives wasn’t so spectacular.

Charles Schwab (the president of the steel company) lived the last years of his life on borrowed money and died broke.

Arthur Cutten (the greatest speculator) died abroad, insolvent.

Richard Whitney (president of the New York Stock Exchange) served a term in the Sing Sing Prison.

Albert Fall (member of the president’s cabinet) was pardoned from prison to die at home.

Jessie Livermore (the greatest “bear” on Wall Street), Leon Fraser (president of the Bank of International Settlements) and Ivan Krueger (head of the world’s largest monopoly), all committed suicide.

Seven of the eight “successful” men’s lives ended in tragedy and sorrow.

I do not know where these men are spending eternity… that’s God’s decision not mine.

But I can see by looking at their lives how fleeting earthly riches are.

What we have today can be gone tomorrow. That’s why it is so crucial for us to focus on what is most essential in life.

Jesus said in Matthew 13:44: “The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field, which a man found and covered up; then in his joy he goes and sells all that he has and buys that field.”

We can see that the man finally found what he had been looking for because he went and sold everything he owned.

By purchasing the field, the man became the rightful owner of the land and therefore the treasure belonged to him.

That’s exactly how it is when we find the way to heaven.

Heaven is the treasure that is worth more than any material possessions we could ever accumulate!

I am not against wealth or success and neither is God.

But what good is success without knowing how to get to heaven?

What good does it do to have a five-year plan for your company and yet not know where you’ll spend eternity if your life ends today?

Jesus went on to say in verses 45-46, “Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant in search of fine pearls, who, on finding one pearl of great value, went and sold all that he had and bought it.”

Just like the man who found the treasure in the field, the pearl merchant recognized the pearl’s true value was worth more than all he had accumulated so he sold his possessions and bought it.

That’s the way it is when you find the way to heaven.

No matter what goals you have set for the future, take a moment and ask yourself this question: What am I living for?

Jesus said in Matthew 16:26, “What shall it profit a man if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?”

You see, the door to heaven can’t be bought with silver or gold or even good works.

Jesus is the door to heaven and true riches and what He offers is the free gift of eternal life.

And that is worth living and dying for!

Rev. Doug Johnson is the senior pastor at Lexington First Assembly of God in Lexington, Kentucky.