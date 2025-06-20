School news Published 12:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025

Students Make Dean’s List at Miami University

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the 2025 spring semester have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

• Sam Large, of Coal Grove.

• Kaeli Huff, of Ironton.

• Cameron Deere, of South Point.

Spring 2025 President’s List at Miami University

OXFORD — Miami University students ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring 2025 semester have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence.

• Alex Rogers, of Proctorville.

• Ben Southard, of Proctorville.

Established in 1809, Miami University is consistently ranked among the top 50 national public universities by the U.S. News & World Report for providing students with an Ivy League-quality education at a public school price.

Located in quintessential college town Oxford, with regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown, a learning center in West Chester, and a European study center in Luxembourg, Miami serves more than 22,600 undergraduates.

across more than 100 areas of study, and more than 2,200 graduate students through 78 master’s and doctoral degree programs.

At this comprehensive research university, students engage and conduct research with premiere teacher-scholars.

Miami adds $2.3 billion each year to Ohio’s economy through innovative partnerships and job creation. Miami is an NCAA Division I school, serving more than 500 student-athletes across 19 varsity sports.

For more information, visit MiamiOH.edu.