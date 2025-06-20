Published 1:43 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Roma Bartee

On the morning of June 19, 2025, Roma Laverne Bartee went to join the other angels in Heaven in celebration with her Lord.

She was 82 years old at the time of her passing and resided in Ironton, with her daughter, Roma Marie McKenzie, and her son-in-law, David; their two twin boys, Colin and Conor; and their dog, Clancy whom she considered to be her own.

She adored her grandchildren as they were the center of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy (Martin) Wyatt; her husband, Carl Bartee; a brother, Gerald Wyatt; and two sisters, Rhonda Barker and Mary Louise Wyatt.

She will be missed by her sisters, Judy Howard and Connie Wyatt; as well as her brothers, Richard Wyatt, James (Jimmy) Wyatt, and Charles (Chuck) Wyatt.

She also will be missed by a myriad of nieces and nephews.

Roma was a gentle soul.

She was humble, caring, and giving to all those in her life.

She was born and raised in Huntington, West Virginia, then she relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, to be with her fiancé (Carl Bartee) where they were married.

A couple of years after her husband returned from Vietnam, she gave birth to their only child.

During this time, she was employed by Digital Corporation as an inspector.

Later in life she returned to Huntington to be a caregiver for her aging mother.

Her favorite hobby was yard sales, her favorite singer was Elvis and her favorite actor was John Garfield.

She lived a full and fruitful life and her “sunshine” will be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date.

Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.