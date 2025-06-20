Published 1:44 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Jimmy Morgan

Jimmy Dale Morgan, 78, of Coal Grove, died Thursday, June 19, 2025, at Harbor Healthcare Nursing Facility, Ironton.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Joyce (Kelley) Morgan.

Funeral service will be noon Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Jim Beals officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10 a.m.–noon Monday at the funeral home.

To offer the Morgan family online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.