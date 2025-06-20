Gallia County student wins 2nd District congressional art competition Published 12:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025

Work is on display at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, this week welcomed Lilyana Ansel, the winner of the 2025 Congressional Art Competition, and her mother to Washington, D.C.

Ansel’s winning art piece, ‘The Quiet One,’ has been hung on display in the halls of the United States Capitol and will remain there for the duration of the year. Her artwork will additionally be featured on the Congressional Art Competition website, along with the winning art pieces from congressional districts across the United States.

Taylor named Ansel’s artwork as the winner of the 2025 Congressional Art Competition on May 2 at a reception and art show he held for participants of and their families at Shawnee State University. Ansel is a junior at River Valley High School in Gallia County.

The Congressional Art Competition accepts submissions from high school students across the Nation each year. Established in 1982, the competition is celebrating its 44th year of showcasing the artistic talent of young artists across the Nation.

Taylor represents Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Lawrence County.