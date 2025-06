Facing Hunger Foodbank having food giveaway in Proctorville Published 11:01 am Friday, June 20, 2025

Facing Hunger Foodbank will have a drive-thru mobile food distribution in at the Proctorville Fairgrounds,7755 County Rd. 107, on Monday, from 11 a.m.–noon or when the food is gone.

Facing Hunger looks to serve over 150 households, on a first come, first served basis. 19% of Lawrence County’s population lives with food insecurity, including 24% of the county’s children.