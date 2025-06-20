Carter Caves campground undergoing $3.8M upgrades Published 12:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025

OLIVE HILL, Ky. — Building on the New Kentucky Home initiative, Carter Caves State Resort Park campground is undergoing a $3.8 million renovation to enhance the visitor experience and attract new travelers. Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation that allocated $40 million in funding for campground improvements that the General Assembly approved during the 2024 legislative session.

“Our Kentucky State Parks offer unique outdoor opportunities, and these improvements will create unforgettable camping experiences for guests visiting our New Kentucky Home,” Beshear. “By investing in our state parks, we are creating a brighter future for Kentucky for future generations to enjoy.”

The renovation plan includes the construction of a new campground store and bathhouse, additional sewer sites and updated electric and water lines throughout the campground. These improvements are designed to ensure that visitors have access to modern conveniences while enjoying the outdoors. As part of this improvement project, the campground will be temporarily closed during the 2025 camping season. The project is expected to be completed by late 2025.

“Carter Caves State Resort Park attracts outdoor enthusiasts far and wide, and these enhancements will only drive more visitors to our parks,” said Kentucky State Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer. “This renovation project not only demonstrates our dedication to modernizing our parks but also reflects our mission to provide families and adventurers with top-notch accommodations for their outdoor experiences.”

“The campground at Carter Caves State Resort Park is a crown jewel of Carter County’s largest tourist attraction. Beloved by locals, visitors from across the commonwealth, and travelers from all over the country, this campground has long been a cornerstone of our region’s tourism economy,” said Carter County Tourism Director Chris Perry. “These much-needed renovations demonstrate that the Department of Parks has been listening to the concerns and wishes of our visitors, ensuring that Carter Caves remains a top-tier destination for generations to come. The tourism tax dollars generated here help fund other outstanding events and attractions that make Carter County a must-visit location. We are deeply grateful to the Governor, the legislature, and the Department of Parks for recognizing the importance of Carter Caves and investing in its future.”

Located at 344 Caveland Drive, Carter Caves State Resort Park is known for its natural beauty and cave systems and is a popular destination for campers exploring the area’s unique limestone formations and beautiful landscapes. The park boasts an array of accommodations and activities, including the Lewis Caveland Lodge, cottages, Tierney’s Cavern Restaurant, a welcome center with a gift shop, cave tours, rappelling and rock climbing, gem mining, hiking, paddling, playgrounds, a swimming pool, tennis courts and more.

Kentucky is home to breathtaking views of mountain ranges, waterfalls, wildlife, scenic hiking trails, caves to explore, fishing, boating, kayaking, nationally recognized golf courses, camping, lodges, historic sites, museums and more, offering opportunities for exploration, entertainment and education to Kentuckians and visitors from across the world. Along with their natural, historic and economic significance, Gov. Beshear has used Kentucky State Parks and their dedicated teams to respond to tornadoes, flooding and other natural disasters by opening their doors to Kentuckians during difficult times.

During the 2024 legislative session, Gov. Beshear signed House Joint Resolution 56, releasing $71 million for capital construction projects, including building system upgrades, accommodation improvements and recreational amenity enhancements. Gov. Beshear also signed House Bill 6, allocating over $66 million for state park upgrades for various parks.

Gov. Beshear announced that $720,000 in new grant funding is available for Kentucky Trail Towns to repair, enhance and promote recreational projects.

To capitalize on Kentucky’s historic economic momentum and record-breaking tourism success, Gov. Beshear recently announced New Kentucky Home, a strategic initiative to further drive economic investment, attract and retain talent and increase tourism across the commonwealth.

In 2024, the Governor announced that 2023 had been the best year on record for tourism, with $13.8 billion in economic impact and 95,222 jobs. This followed a record-breaking 2022 when he announced that tourism had generated more than $12.9 billion in economic impact and secured 91,668 jobs in Kentucky that year.

Kentucky’s impressive economic success over the last five years is a direct reflection of the Beshear administration’s continued investments in the tourism industry.

In December 2024, Gov. Beshear announced that the commonwealth achieved another historic milestone, marking a new record with 10 new tourism development projects set to generate an estimated $256 million in economic investment. These projects also are expected to create 1,696 jobs once operational.

The state’s bourbon and spirits industry recorded its best year for growth in 2022, with over $2.1 billion in new investments and approximately 700 new jobs for Kentucky residents. The sector followed with a strong 2023, including $713.8 million in new investments and 229 full-time jobs. Since the start of his administration, Gov. Beshear has announced roughly 100 new location and expansion projects within the bourbon and spirits sector, contributing to over $4.2 billion in new investments and more than 1,800 full-time jobs for Kentuckians.

In 2022, Gov. Beshear announced $75 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to boost the state’s tourism industry and economy. Previously, the Governor dedicated $5.3 million in federal funding to 103 tourism and destination marketing organizations in 88 Kentucky counties.

Since the beginning of the Beshear administration, 33 tourism development projects totaling an estimated investment of $1 billion have received final approval. Once operational, these projects will create roughly 4,825 jobs. This is the highest investment figure secured during the tenure of any governor in the commonwealth’s history.

For the latest updates and information on events, visit parks.ky.gov. Kentucky is home to 44 state parks, including 17 resort parks and 13 golf courses. For more information about Kentucky State Parks, visit parks.ky.gov.