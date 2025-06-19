‘Rock of Ages’ begins Friday Published 4:31 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Show runs two nights at Paramount

ASHLAND, KENTUCKY — the Paramount Players will kick off their two-night run of the musical “Rock of Ages” on Friday at the Paramount Arts Center.

The show, adapted from the 2005 Broadway musical, which was also adapted into a 2012 film, starring Juliane Hough, Diego Boneta and Tom Cruise.

“Rock of Ages” tells the story of Sherrie Christian, a small-town girl who arrives in West Hollywood, hoping to make it as an actress, and Drew Boley, as aspiring rock musician, who both work at the Bourbon Room, a struggling music venue on the Sunset Strip.

Stacee Jaxx, a rock megastar is booked to play the club in an effort to save it, but his ego and charisma brings conflict to Drew and Sherrie.

The story is told through soft rock and hair band songs of the 1980s, including hits by Foreigner, Journey, Pat Benatar, Starship and others.

Unique to this show is a live backing band on stage, performing the instrumental portion of the songs.

Playing the role of Sherrie is Tatum Rooker, a veteran as lead in several Paramount Players shows, while Matt Hammond, who also serves as musical director for the Players, portrays Drew. Rounding out the main cast are Nicholas Keller as Jaxx, Tyler Kinser, as Lonny, and Melanie Porter, as Justice Charlier.

The show is directed and choreographed by Rick Payne, of Ironton, who also handles costume design.

Performances are set for Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening one hour prior.

Tickets range from $37.05-$8 and can be purchased at the box office, by visiting www.paramountartscenter.com or calling 606-324-0007.

The Paramount Arts Center is located at 1300 Winchester Avenue in Ashland.