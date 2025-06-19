Mike Dyer: Why Protect OHIO deserves our support Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Veterinarians are pillars in their communities providing essential animal care and support. Yet, far too many communities, especially in rural and undeserved areas, are left without access to these critical experts.

Through the Protect One Health in Ohio (Protect OHIO) initiative, led by the Ohio State’s College of Veterinary Medicine, we can show young people not just the science of veterinary medicine, but the heart of it.

As veterinarians, we’re not just treating animals — we’re supporting families, building communities, and creating meaningful, rewarding careers. With mentorship and support, and initiatives such as the creation of an Emerging Infectious Disease Center, we can expand monitoring and preemptive research while inspiring the next generation to bring their skills to the places that need them most.

Rural veterinary medicine allowed me to develop long-term, high-trust relationships with community members, whether they were pet owners or not.

We should see ourselves as public health servants and professionals. We not only care for animals but also support and extend the human-animal bond, whether it be for companionship, entertainment, quality food, or physical and mental well-being. Animals teach us all, particularly children, about relationships, life skills, and how to cope with our emotions and adversity.

The role of a veterinarian, especially in this age, is vital to all communities, whether urban or rural. Protect OHIO will ensure that underserved communities have a veterinary presence as a social pillar.

We must walk proudly in this profession and return to the passion that brought us here. If we serve veterinary medicine with empathy and dedication, it will serve our communities tenfold.

Let’s make sure future veterinarians are empowered to answer that call, especially in the communities that need them most. I urge policymakers to fully fund the Protect OHIO initiative at $20 million per year in the biennial budget.

Sincerely,

Mike Dyer, DVM

The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine alumni

Veterinary clinic owner, Proctorville