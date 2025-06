Published 2:58 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Mary Lewis

Mary Louise (Short) Lewis, 73, of Ironton, died Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at Riverview Inn, South Point.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jim Kerns officiating. Burial will follow in Langdon Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

To offer the Lewis family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.