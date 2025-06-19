Published 12:30 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Mary Dillon

Mary Lou Dillon, 84, of Chesapeake, died Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–noon Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.