Published 11:21 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Mamie Crager

Mamie Patricia Crager, 69, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at home.

She is survived by her husband, Gregory Crager.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Collins Crager Family Cemetery, 888 Township Road 186, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.