Friedl’s 2 RBIs lift Reds over Twins Published 2:47 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

CINCINNATI (AP) — TJ Friedl hit a decisive two-out, two-run double in the sixth inning and the Cincinnati Reds rallied for their third straight win, 6-5 over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Cincinnati has won eight of its last 11 games to climb within two games of the third NL wild-card spot.

Byron Buxton’s solo homer off Andrew Abbott put the Twins ahead 1-0 in the third.

Email newsletter signup

David Festa held Cincinnati hitless until the fourth when Will Benson’s two-run double put the Reds ahead 2-1.

Festa left the game in the fourth with a right hand contusion after allowing four runs, two earned.

Jake Fraley drove in two more runs with a single to make the score 4-1.

A throwing error by Reds third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand opened the door for a Twins rally in the sixth. Harrison Bader’s three-run homer caromed over the wall off Fraley’s glove to put them ahead 5-4.

Abbott allowed five runs, but only one earned, dropping his ERA to 1.84. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.

Friedl’s double in the sixth off Brock Stewart (1-1) drove home the go-ahead runs.

Emilio Pagán pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 17th save. Scott Barlow (2-0) earned the victory for Cincinnati with 1 1/3 innings, striking out two.

Key moment

Buxton reached over the center field wall to rob Benson of a solo home run to end the second then came to bat with one out in the third and hit a solo homer just over Friedl’s glove in nearly the same spot.

Key stat

Abbott has allowed a run in the first inning just once in his past 24 starts. He allowed five runs in the first on Aug. 7, 2024 against the Marlins.

Up next

Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (4-5, 3.76 ERA) faces Twins RHP Bailey Ober (4-3, 4.40) on Wednesday.

Reds 6, Twins 5

Minnesota Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Buxton cf 4 1 1 1 Friedl cf 5 0 1 2 Jeffers c 2 0 2 0 Lux dh 2 0 0 0 Vázquez ph-c 3 0 0 0 De La Cruz ss 3 1 0 0 Castro rf-2b 4 0 0 0 Stephenson c 3 1 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Encrncn-Strnd 3b 4 0 0 0 France 1b 3 1 0 0 Espinal 3b 0 0 0 0 Keirsey pr 0 0 0 0 Benson lf 3 1 1 2 Clemens 1b 0 0 0 0 Steer 1b 4 1 0 0 Lee 2b-3b 4 1 1 0 Fraley rf 4 1 2 2 Larnach dh 4 1 2 1 McLain 2b 2 1 1 0 Bader lf 3 1 1 3 Bride 3b 2 0 1 0 Wallner ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 30 6 5 6

Minnesota 001 004 000 = 5 Cincinnati 000 402 00x = 6

E–Encarnacion-Strand (2). DP–Minnesota 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Minnesota 6, Cincinnati 9. 2B–Larnach (10), Benson (5), Friedl (12). HR–Buxton (12), Bader (7). SB–De La Cruz (21), Steer (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Festa 3 2-3 2 4 2 3 4 Coulombe 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Wentz 1 0 0 0 1 0 Stewart L,1-1 BS,0-1 2-3 3 2 2 2 1 Topa 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Sands 1 0 0 0 1 2

Cincinnati Abbott 5 2-3 8 5 1 0 5 Barlow W,2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Santillan H,15 1 0 0 0 0 2 Pagán S,17-19 1 0 0 0 2 2

HBP–Festa (McLain), Santillan (France).

Umpires–Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T–3:04. A–26,153 (43,891).