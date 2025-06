Published 3:23 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Erica Stewart

Erica Marie Stewart, 40, of Kokomo, Indiana, formerly of Ironton, died Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at her home.

Funeral services will be noon Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev Wayne Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow at the Haverhill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

To offer the Stewart family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.