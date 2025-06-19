Celebrating Summer Solstice Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Music, talent, vendor show returns to Ironton Riverfront on Saturday

The Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival returns to the Ironton Riverfront on Saturday with fishing, vendors, music and arts galore.

“We are excited to kick off the fourth year for the Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival,” said Amanda Cleary, of the Third & Center group. “It’s a day-long celebration of all things local.”

The day begins with fishing for kids.

“The first cast youth fishing event begins at 9:30 a.m., it is an opportunity for young people to come and enjoy the beautiful riverfront, learn about the love of fishing and some aquatic stewardship and water safety.”

That event is sponsored by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio Sportsman Alliance.

Fishing poles will be available and kids 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult.

At noon, the stage opens up for a day of live music and talent shows.

“We are kicking it off this year with a songwriter’s round, which is a collection of original songwriters based in our region,” Cleary said.

The artists taking to the stage throughout the day are Harley Kelley, Ed Spahr, Ryan Thomas, Brad Arthur, Kyleigh Pauley, Wheelhouse, What’s Up Betsy, DJ Everman & Corey Neace, Sasha Collette & The Magnolias

The headliners this year is String Therapy.

“We are bringing back our talent show, which will include youth and adult categories, for cash prizes,” Cleary said.

There will also be an artisan vendor’s market, food trucks, interactive art stations for kids.

New this year is a juried art show.

“We were fortunate enough to have a community member reach out to us and offer to organize that for us,” Cleary said. “It is all forms of art, we just ask that the content be family friendly, because this is a family friendly day and that the artists are 16 and up. Really, no parameters other than that.”

To get into Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival, it is $5 for adults and kids get in free. The venue is fully accessible and golf cart transportation will be available for guests with mobility needs.

“Our goal is to create a day that is accessible for everyone,” Cleary said.

For more information on how to enter the talent show, go to www.thirdandcenter.com or on the Third and Center Facebook page.