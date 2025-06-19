Beekeepers meeting set for Tuesday Published 4:39 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

There will be a “Double Feature” on the program at the next meeting of the Ohio River Beekeepers when nationally-known beekeeping couple, Jerry Hayes and Barbara Bloetscher, bring their classroom Q and A to Ironton on Tuesday.

Jerry Hayes is editor of Bee Culture magazine, “The Magazine of American Beekeeping,” following a long career in in the beekeeping world. Starting as a research technician at the USDA/ARS Baton Rouge Bee Lab, Jerry spent many years in management with Dadant and Sons Beekeeping supplies in Illinois before becoming chief of the apiary section for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and other honeybee-related posts before taking on his current position in Medina.

He is author or co-author of 23 research papers, a variety of Honey Bee related articles, as well as The Classroom book and Q & A column, and has served as the president of the Apiary Inspectors of America, and other apicultural organizations.

Email newsletter signup

Barbara Bloetscher retired as the state entomologist/apiarist at the Ohio Department of Agriculture after 16 years of service. Prior to that, she worked at The Ohio State University Extension for 23 years as entomology and agronomic diagnostician in the Plant and Pest Diagnostic Clinic. She has kept her own colonies of Honey Bees for over 40 years and belongs to several beekeeping organizations as well as the Ohio Lepidopterists and other insect-related organizations.

“Known for their good humor and down-to-earth information, we are looking forward to a great evening and want to extend an invitation to all beekeepers and honey bee enthusiasts tin the Tri-State area to attend our meeting,” said Margaret Reid, president of ORBS.

The meeting will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Community of Christ Church, 308 N. Ellison Street, Ironton, Ohio, beginning at 7 p. m. For further information, contact Reid at 740-643-2925 or queenbeemargaret@gmail.com

See photos next page