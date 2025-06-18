Snell joins Thundering Herd men’s basketball as assistant coach Published 11:38 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University Men’s Basketball Head Coach Cornelius ‘Corny’ Jackson announced the addition of Steve Snell as an assistant coach to the team’s coaching staff on Friday.

A native of Radford, Virginia, Snell is no stranger to Huntington, previously serving as assistant coach under Greg White from 1996-2001 while helping The Herd to an 86-54 record (.614).

“This is a full circle moment for me,” Marshall Men’s Basketball coach Cornelius “Corny” Jackson said. “To now have the opportunity to work alongside someone who helped shape me as both a player and a person is truly special. Coach Snell was a major influence in my development, and I’ve always admired his basketball mind, his integrity and the way he builds relationships. He will be an incredible asset to our program and our student-athletes.”

Snell, who has more than 30 years of collegiate coaching experience, spent the last five years at NC State. With the Wolfpack, he spent the first three seasons as the Director of Operations before moving to an assistant coach for the last two seasons where he aided the team to a Final Four appearance in the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament – NC State’s first since 1983.

Prior to his stint in Raleigh, he spent the 2019-20 season as an assistant at Ohio after three seasons at Denver.

Snell was also as an Associate Head Coach at Santa Clara for two seasons (2014-16), spent seven seasons at Air Force (2007-14) with the final two years as Associate Head Coach and two seasons (2005-07) as assistant coach at ULM. In Monroe, he helped the Warhawks to a Co-Sun Belt West Division Championship in 2006-07 with an 18-14 record, including 14-0 at home.

Following his first tenure with Marshall, Snell spent four seasons at Tulane as an assistant coach (2001-05).

Before coming to Marshall, Snell spent three years (1993-96) as an assistant coach at East Tennessee State, the 1992-93 campaign at UNCG and two years (1990-92) at Wingate University after beginning his coaching career as a volunteer assistant coach at Radford during the 1989-90 season.