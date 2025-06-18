Ro-Na gets $2.7M renovation grant Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

On Friday, state and local officials gathered on the stage of the Ro-Na Theater to smash.

It was a groundbreaking for coming $2.7 million in renovations paid by a state grant.

And normally at groundbreaking, officials use shovels to symbolize the start, that wasn’t possible so officials were given a sledgehammer and one even got to use a jackhammer on the wooden stage.

John Carey, the director of the Governor’s Office of Appalachia, talked about the Ro-Na and renovations

“I’m excited,” Carey said of the project, adding Rick Jansen, the director of Friends of Ironton, which owns the theater, gave him a tour of the facilities a couple of years ago. He said the state saw the possibilities for the theater, with it being a key part of the Ironton downtown and tied to the riverfront and other projects along the river in Lawrence County and also Gallia and Scioto counties. “We think they are doing a great job with the theater now, but it is going to be even more transformational once it is done.”

He added theaters have changed since he was young, but still remain an asset to the community.

“If you lose a historic theater, there is a hole in your downtown,” Carey said.

The Ro-Na is the centerpiece of the annual Wizardfest held in the fall and has hosted numerous stars from the Harry Potter series of movies.

The popularity of that event was a consideration and the plans are that the Ro-Na will be open for Wizardfest fans.

The contractor for the project is Collier Construction and its owner, Matt Collier, said that work was beginning immediately and then explained the project.

“We are extending the stage out about five feet or so and then cover that with wood,” he said. Next, the jackhammer will get a workout, taking out the concrete floor, so instead of the slope that once held rows of theater seats, can be leveled out.

“That way, we can have events here with tables and chairs and the people won’t be sitting cockeyed with their drinks spilling and all that,” he said. “It will be a level floor.”

The walls will be covered in sheet rock and a drop ceiling will be installed.

The balcony, which has been used for years, will get new theater seats and carpeting and the bathrooms will be finished.

“So, there is a lot of work to do in a short amount of time and we are anxious to get started,” Collier said.

He said that while the inside of the building will be changing, the “historical part outside the building will be intact, the marquee and all that will remain the same.”

Emcee Brad Bear said that when the Ro-Na was on the verge of collapsing into history, it was Jansen and the Friends of Ironton who stepped forward to preserve its future.

“This is just an amazing day for our community,” Jansen said. “Wow. It is a day to celebrate.”

He said the preservation was possible by a lot of collaboration with a lot of partners.

“The Friends of Ironton are simply the caretakers of this facility, it is a community asset,” he said, adding that he wanted everyone to remember those that have helped, but have passed away. “Their spirit is with us today. It is a tough time not having them with us today.”

Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit said as he looked at around the 50 or so people in the room that they all had some part in shaping the development of the project.

He said he remembers going by this place as a kid and it was just an eyesore and then, years later, the marquee being lit up again.

“Everyone in town seemed to be on Third Street that night,” Cramblit said.

Jessica Keeton, with community development at the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization, said it was monumental and special to be a part of a community that works together like this.

Former Mayor Katrina Keith was a benefit analyst for the city and chaired the committee that had to decide if it was viable to restore the Ro-Na

She was there when city councilmen and other city employees used a Bobcat to clean decades of debris and roof from the floor of the long empty theater.

She had faith that it could be restored and useful to the community.

“I felt the energy from this building and I knew what was possible, but man, as time went on, I wondered if we were ever going to bring it to fruition,” she said. “And here we are today. So I am beyond proud of everybody that has put forth the effort to restore this place.”