Published 3:10 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

James Murphy

James Murphy, 84, of South Point, died Monday, June 16, 2025, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Sue (Bryant) Murphy.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with District Elder J.D. Crockrel officiating. Burial will follow in the veteran’s section of Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

Visitation will 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

