Taylor’s water resources bill passes through House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, applauded the passage of his bill H.R. 3427, the Water Resources Technical Assistance Review Act, out of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee by a vote of 61-3.

Taylor introduced this bill on May 20, and said it is help rural communities access water funding resource programs through the Environmental Protection Agency. A member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Taylor serves as the vice chairman of the Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee.

“For decades, gaps in the accessibility of federal funding for water infrastructure have left rural communities like those in southern Ohio out of the conversation, and it’s time to deliver the resources to rural regions that they deserve,” Taylor said. “Congress must reform the Biden-era technical assistance programs that are failing to serve the communities that need them most. I’m pleased to see this critical bill move one step closer toward ensuring every community has the water resources they need.”

Specifically, the Water Resources Technical Assistance Review Act would:

Direct the U.S. Government Accountability Office to evaluate EPA’s clean water technical assistance, authorities, initiatives, and programs from the past five years, with an emphasis on the WaterTA Program;

Require GAO to submit a report to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee outlining their findings, with recommendations to improve EPA’s clean water technical assistance programs;

Require the EPA to develop and submit a compliance plan to Congress based on GAO’s recommendations.

Taylor represents Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Lawrence County.