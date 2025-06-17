School news Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Stafford elected into Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE, La. — Robyn Stafford, of Chesapeake, was recently elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Marshall University.

Stafford is among approximately 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.

Email newsletter signup

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.

Aylsworth graduates from The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 2025 are now part of the Long Gray Line.

More than 400 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets and almost 400 students from The Citadel Graduate College accepted their degrees during the commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 3.

Among that number was Jillian Aylsworth, of South Point.

Approximately 30 percent of the graduating cadets accepted commissions as officers into the U.S. armed services.

The top academic programs for the Class of 2025 included Intelligence and Security Studies, Mechanical Engineering, Management, Criminal Justice, Political Science, Finance and Marketing and Business Development.

Graduates accepted their diploma from President of The Citadel Gen. Glenn W. Walters, USMC (Ret.), Class of 1979.

The Citadel offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. The approximately 2,300 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class earn commissions to become officers.

in every branch of military service. Citadel alumni have served the nation, their states and their communities as principled leaders since 1842.